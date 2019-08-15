125 lake sturgeon getting released into the Saginaw Bay watershed

(8/15/2019) - The Saginaw Bay watershed will be home to 125 more lake sturgeon when they get released into Mid-Michigan rivers during four events next week.

The sturgeon were raised in a hatchery and are ready for release into the wild. They will find homes in the Cass, Flint, Shiawassee and Tittabawassee rivers on Aug. 23.

Releases are planned for:

-- 10 a.m. in the Tittabawassee River at the Bob G. Caldwell Municipal Boat Launch in Midland.

-- Noon in the Shiawassee River at Cole Park in Chesaning.

-- Noon in the Cass River at the Gunzenhausen Walkway in Frankenmuth.

-- An event closed to the public on the Flint River at Mott Park Recreation Area. Nobody is allowed in the area due to construction.

Lake sturgeon are unique to the Great Lakes and don't begin reproducing until they reach 15 to 20 years old. They can grow up to 7 feet long and weight 300 pounds.

Sturgeon once were plentiful in the Great Lakes, but overfishing and habitat loss drove their population to near extinction. Partnerships and projects are Michigan are working to restore their numbers.

Sturgeon fishing is tightly regulated in Michigan with strict size limits and limited seasons. Anglers are only allowed to keep one sturgeon per year in the state as long as they abide by other restrictions.