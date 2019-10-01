13-year-old dies after crash with semi truck

(10/1/2019) - A middle school student from Gratiot County was killed in a crash Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Alger Road about a mile south of Washington Road in Gratiot County's Newark Township around 4 p.m.

The sheriff's office says 13-year-old Mariah Martinez Chase died after the minivan she was in rear-ended a semi truck that was partially on the road. A 4-month-old baby in the minivan was not injured.

A 64-year-old Ithaca man was in the semi, but also was not hurt.

Mariah's mother was driving the van when she hit the semi, which was being used to haul away crops. Mariah was a student at Alma Middle School.

The crash remains under investigation.