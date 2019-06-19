13-year-olds rescued from Shiawassee River in Holly after tube deflates

(6/19/2019) - Firefighters rescued two 13-year-old girls clinging to a tree branch in the Shiawassee River after their tube deflated Tuesday.

The Village of Holly Fire Department and Oakland County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit responded to the emergency in the 400 block of Academy Road after one of the girls called 911 on a cell phone from the river around 6:45 p.m..

The girls were riding an inflatable tube when it got punctured and began sinking. They grabbed a tree branch along the river's edge to stay afloat while waiting for rescuers.

Holly firefighters arrived first and pulled the teens out of the river. Both of them were tired from the incident but not injured.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says neither of the girls was wearing a life jacket when they got in the water.