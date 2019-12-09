130 Nexteer Automotive layoffs made permanent; more job cuts planned

(12/9/2019) - Hundreds more layoffs are expected at Saginaw County's Nexteer Automotive operations.

United Auto Workers Local 699 President Tom Hurst announced on Facebook that 130 layoffs made in November will be permanent.

Nexteer initially said those layoffs would be temporary, but Hurst said on Monday that those workers will not get a return date.

In addition, Nexteer is planning another round of layoffs early next year, which could result in 200 to 300 more job losses. Those layoffs likely will be complete by April.

Hurst blamed the loss of work and outsourcing for the layoffs.

According to Saginaw Future, earlier this year Nexteer employed 5,300 people, making it the county's largest employer. The plant opened 1906 and employed many more in its prime.