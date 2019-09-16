14-month-old drowns in bathtub at Central Michigan University apartment

(9/16/2019) - Police are investigating the death of a 14-month-old girl who apparently drowned in the bathtub of an apartment at Central Michigan University.

Police, fire and ambulance units responded to the on-campus Kewadin Apartments complex around 8:50 p.m. Friday after someone called 911 to report finding the child underwater in the bathtub and not breathing.

Bystanders started performing CPR on the girl before CMU police, the Mount Pleasant Fire Department and an MMR Ambulance arrived. The ambulance rushed the girl to McLaren Central Michigan hospital, where she was pronounced dead Friday.

Investigators say there were no signs of foul play, indicating the drowning was accidental. CMU Police Department, Sparrow Hospital Medical Examiner's Office and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services were still investigating on Monday.

Names of the 14-month-old and her parents have not been released pending further investigation.