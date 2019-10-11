14-year-old Flint boy's life continues in others after organ donation

(10/112019) "I love you, I love you baby," Mom, Vanessa Andrews, said through tears.

In a heartbreaking video shared by Stewart case's family, Andrews can be heard telling her son she loves him, as she says goodbye.

The video showed their son making his way from Hurley Hospital into an ambulance, which took him to U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor, where his organs and tissues are being donated.

"I'm confused why it had to be him, you know. Why it had to be my baby; but, like I said, God had a plan and maybe it was his plan for him to help someone else out," Andrews said.

In the three days since he passed, Stewart Case's family said he's provided a liver and a kidney to two different people.

"He was and is my angel," his Mom said. "I was proud of him in life and I'm even prouder of him in his passing."

The 14-year-old was hit by a car while crossing Dort Highway near Mohawk Avenue in Flint. It happened around 7a.m. the morning of October 2nd.

Stewart's Dad said he normally crosses at the light about a half a mile from the crash to catch the MTA bus to school. But, that Wednesday morning, he had a special plan.

"He stopped at a friend's house on Shawnee, picked up a couple of teddy bears," his Dad, David Case explained. "He was on his way to a girlfriend's house to ask her to homecoming."

Flint Police said as Stewart went to cross Dort Highway, a car hit him. His family added he was looking at his phone when it happened.

"And it being rainy and early in the morning, it was still dark. The vehicle didn't see him until it was too late," Case said.

"Please, please, please from a mother's perspective, pay attention to what you're doing," Andrew's said. "If you're crossing the street, that cell phone can wait. That's what took my baby's life. Don't let it take another."

There is a celebration of life for Stewart Friday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Richfield Road.

The family is inviting anyone to join them.