14-year-old considered missing and endangered; last seen Monday in Birch Run

(9/27/2019) - Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old who is considered missing and endangered.

Madison Lynn Louchart was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday at her home in Birch Run. Her family is not sure where she went or what she was wearing when she left.

Madison is described as 5-foot-3 and 138 pounds with brown hair.

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office is leading the search for her. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 989-233-9984 or 989-797-4580.