(8/5/2019) - A 14-year-old girl from Haslett died after she got hit while crossing Lansing Road in Shiawassee County early Sunday.

Police say Hannah Hidalgo was crossing Lansing Road near Shaftsburg Road near Perry around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. A vehicle traveling east on Lansing Road hit her in the roadway.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says alcohol may have caused the crash. Investigators were still working to determine the cause of the collision on Monday.