14-year-old hit while crossing Dort Highway, in critical condition

(10/2/2019) - A 14-year-old was listed in critical condition after getting hit by a car while crossing Dort Highway on Flint's south side Wednesday morning.

Stewart Case was crossing from the west side of Dort Highway to the east side near Mohawk Avenue around 7 a.m. when he got hit by a northbound vehicle, according to the Flint Police Department.

Case was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition with head trauma and other injuries.

The driver involved cooperated with police on the scene. Investigators say drugs, alcohol and excessive speed did not contribute to the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Flint police at 810-237-6811.