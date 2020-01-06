14-year-old reported missing from Midland residence

(1/6/2019) - The Midland Police Department is asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Dec. 30.

Police say Alexis Olivia Germaine walked away from her home sometime between 8 p.m. Dec. 30 and 8 a.m. Dec. 31.

She is 5-foot-6 and 240 pounds with brown eyes and bright red hair. She was last seen wearing a red Fila brand hoodie, blue jeans, and knee high camouflage hunting boots.

Investigators believe Germaine may be in the Saginaw area.

Anyone with information on here whereabouts is asked to contact the Midland Police Department Detective Bureau at 989-839-4719.