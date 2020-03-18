15 more coronavirus patients confirmed in the Detroit area

(3/18/2020) - Fifteen new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Detroit area, bringing Michigan's total to 80.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the new cases at 2 p.m. No information on age or gender of the patients was released.

The new cases are:

-- 7 people in Oakland County.

-- 5 people in the city of Detroit.

-- 2 people in Macomb County.

-- 1 person in Wayne County.

Oakland County has the most coronavirus patients in Michigan with 23, followed by the city of Detroit with 13 and 10 each in Macomb and Wayne counties.

Health officials say 34 people have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus in Michigan, 31 did not require a hospital stay and they were not sure whether 15 patients went to a hospital.