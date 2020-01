(1/14/2020) - A 15-year-old girl from Lansing was reported as a possible runaway or missing person.

Jada Essence Rios-Abringo was reported missing by her family on Jan. 10. She was last seen in the 1100 block of W. Allegan St. in Lansing.

Jada is 15-years-old, she stands 5-foot-1 and is 165 pounds.

Anyone with information on Jada should call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, or Det. Joe Riedel at 517-483-4158.