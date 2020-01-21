15-year-old shot on Saginaw's east side, police say

(1/21/2020) - A teenager was shot in Saginaw on Tuesday afternoon and the search for a suspect is on.

Michigan State Police say a 15-year-old was shot in the leg as he and three other people were sitting in a car on South 21st Street on Saginaw's east side at around 1 p.m.

The vehicle the victim was sitting in allegedly was stolen out of Bay City, according to investigators.

The teen was hospitalized in stable condition while the search for a suspect was continuing Tuesday afternoon.