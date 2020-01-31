150+ Michigan National Guard soldiers get warm welcome home to Corunna

(1/31/2020) - More than 150 members of the Michigan National Guard 46th MP Company got a warm welcome home Thursday from a nine-month deployment to Cuba.

More than 150 members of the Michigan National Guard 46th MP Company returned home to Corunna after a nine-month deployment to Cuba.

The unit based in the Corunna Armory returned home safe from their mission supporting Joint Task Force Guantanamo. Family, friends and community members packed the facility for the ceremony.

"Just the feeling of having your entire community -- whether it's law enforcement, civilian or military -- it's a great feeling," said Capt. Daniel Ramos, commander of the company.

The moment was just as special for the families who eagerly awaited the return of their loved ones. Amber Williamson was excited to see her husband again and bring him home for a long-awaited family Christmas.

"We started the countdown Day 1, so back on April 2nd the countdown began," she said. "So we've been waiting for this moment since the very first day."

Soldiers now are transitioning from full-time military life back to their civilian lives. They also are adjusting to Michigan's winter weather after spending nine months in Cuba's balmy tropical climate.

"Everyone knows they did a great job. Everyone is feeling happy to be home and we're just looking to get back to work," Ramos said.