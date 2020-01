(1/28/2020) - More than 150 soldiers based in Corunna are coming home this week from a nine-month deployment.

Members of the Michigan National Guard 49 MP Company based at the Corunna Armory deployed to Cuba in April to help Joint Task Force Guantanamo.

The unit is comprised of members from all over Michigan.

A welcome home ceremony is planned for 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Corunna High School. The military is only inviting family members to the event, however.