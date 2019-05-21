1,500 Consumers Energy customers will lose power around Hemlock overnight

(5/21/2019) - More than 1,500 Consumers Energy customers around Hemlock will lose electricity for about four hours overnight while the utility completes emergency repairs.

Consumers plans to complete emergency maintenance at its Hemlock substation beginning at midnight. Damage was discovered on an insulator in the substation.

The outage will affect 1,526 customers between Frost Road on the north, Townline Road on the south, Barry Road on the west and Graham Road on the east.

Performing the work now with prior planning will help prevent an unplanned outage in the future, according to a statement from Consumers.