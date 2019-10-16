1,500+ Nexteer workers laid off in Saginaw County could start returning soon

(10/16/2019) - The effects of the General Motors strike on more than 1,500 Nexteer Automotive workers laid off in Saginaw County could last for weeks, according to their union president.

Nexteer laid off workers soon after United Auto Workers members went on strike from GM on Sept. 16. Nexteer is one of Saginaw County's largest employers with about 5,000 workers and is a Tier I GM supplier.

Workers laid off from the Buena Vista Township plant are eager to get back to work. UAW Local 699 President Tom Hurst said they may return within days of the strike ending.

"There's communication with General Motors and Nexteer, so if they feel positive about something they could call Nexteer and say, 'Hey let's gear up on this part you're building for us and get ready,'" Hurst said. "So we could see members going back this week."

However, he believes the effects of the strike could last longer and a majority of his members on layoff may have to wait several days or weeks to return.