15,000 free MTA bus passes available at Flint-area organizations

(12/5/2019) - Getting around is getting a little easier this holiday season for those less fortunate in Mid-Michigan.

The United Way of Genesee County has partnered with the Mass Transportation Authority to hand out thousands of bus passes to local nonprofit organizations.

The MTA handed over more than 15,000 bus passes. They will be provided to clients at Catholic Charities, the Salvation Army, the Shelter of Flint, St. Mary's, St. Luke's New Life Center, Crosstown Ministries, Family Service Agency, Foster Grandparents, Genesee Health Plan and St. John Vianney.

The passes fill a big need, especially this time of year. Genesee-Shiawassee Salvation Army Major Randy Hellstrom said the bus passes often are used for getting to appointments, buying food, making medical appointments and more.

"Whatever the issue may be that they come in for, they struggle with transportation," he said. "So we're allowed, we're able to give them these. It helps them to get their way around."