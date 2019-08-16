15th annual Back to the Bricks takes over downtown Flint

(8/16/2019) - The 15th annual Back to the Bricks festival hit full swing in downtown Flint on Friday, filling the area with hundreds of classic cars and thousands of people checking them out.

Back to the Bricks takes over downtown Flint with dozens of cars parked along Saginaw Street and hundreds of people checking them out.

By 6 p.m., Saginaw Street closed to traffic, classic and unique automobiles parked along both sides of the street and preparations for the annual concert got under way.

Longtime friends from Missouri and Colorado talked about their classic cars while organizers discussed plans for a new "Rosie the Riveter" statue at Bishop International Airport -- a partnership from the Back to the Bricks Committee and Flint Women's Forum.

The annual concert filled the downtown area with music at 7 p.m. But first, future members of the military took part in a special ceremony in which they took their oaths of office.

At the Flint Flat Lot, a 1939 GM Skyliner parked for the weekend show.