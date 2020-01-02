16-year-old Flint girl swept off Holland pier, presumed dead

(1/2/2019) - Police say a 16-year-old girl from Flushing is presumed drowned after she and a 18-year-old male were swept off the Holland pier into Lake Michigan.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office identified the victim on Thursday as Eliza Trainer.

She and the 18-year-old, who hasn't been identified, ventured onto the pier around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday while large waves approaching 12 feet were crashing to shore and Holland State Park.

A wave washed both teens off the pier and into the water. The male was able to get ashore and seek help, but Trainer has not been seen again.

Emergency crews continued looking for her body in the water on Thursday. Authorities described the search as a recovery effort rather than a rescue operation.