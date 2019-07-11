17 Saginaw-area student athletes qualify for junior Olympic competition in CA; raising money to attend

(07/11/19) - Seventeen Saginaw-area student athletes have an incredible opportunity to compete in the USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships, but they'll need a little help getting there.

"I never had a coach that pushed me to my fullest potential and that takes me more seriously as a track runner," said Trevor Culpepper.

16-year-old Trevor Culpepper and 16 other high school track runners are getting ready for a big test in Sacramento on July 22. The student athletes from various Saginaw County high schools qualified by placing in two big meets this year, starting in Michigan.

"These kids took the top six out of that meet to qualify to the Louisville Kentucky meet, the top 5 to go to nationals," Coach Bry Greene said. "All the kids that we have have either took first...anywhere between fourth or fifth or first place to make it to nationals."

Now this is a chance for college scouts to see them up close. Asia Greene already has a full ride track & field scholarship from Madonna University.

"I'm very excited. I think I'm more excited because there's more of us going," Asia Greene said.

First year head coach Greene says his track club Greene Steel has incorporated hill workouts at the Buena Vista Community Center. They also train at the track and gym about three to five days each week.

The club has to raise thousands of dollars to travel to California. Without the money Coach Greene says they simply can't go. They've held car wash fundraisers and have set up a GoFundMe account to help them out.

Greene says their work ethic is what makes this group so special.

"We estimate about $16-$17,000 dollars to get these kids there, and I would love for these kids to go because they work so hard to get to this level," Greene said. "I would hate for these kids not to go because of their finances."

You can also donate through Cass App at $GREENEST33L or email greenbry@yahoo.com for more information.

