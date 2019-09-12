$17 million Hyatt Place hotel opens in Mundy Township

(9/12/2019) - Guests can start booking rooms at the brand new Hyatt Place hotel at the U.S. 23 and Hill Road interchange in Mundy Township.

The $17 million hotel is celebrating its official grand opening on Thursday by taking reservations. Hyatt Place Flint-Grand Blanc has 106 rooms, a coffee to cocktails bar, a 24-hour gym with free earbuds, 1,400 square feet of high-tech meeting space and more.

“As Flint and Genesee County continues to grow and thrive economically, we are excited to add to the momentum by welcoming the first Hyatt Place hotel to the area,” said General Manager Tina Bausick

The hotel is owned and operated by Mount Pleasant-based Lodgco Hospitality, which owns the Hampton Inn Flint-Grand Blanc on the south side of Hill Road at U.S. 23 and 16 other properties.

“We are excited about the market, with the investment that players in the area like General Motors are making," said Lodgco CEO Ann Kelly. "We are proud to be a part of the growth.”