(9/3/2019) - A 17-month-old girl has died after being hit by her mother's car.

Detroit police told WXYZ the girl's mother was backing a vehicle out of the driveway on the city's northwest side around 10 a.m. when the accident happened.

Paramedics rushed the toddler to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The Detroit Police Department was still investigating Tuesday afternoon, WXYZ was reporting.