17 year old Lexi Simon killed in Lake Fenton jet ski accident

(5/24/2020) -- A heartbreaking start to the holiday weekend on Lake Fenton.

A 17 year old girl is dead after an accident involving two jet skis.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says Lexi Simon was killed after accidentally being hit by her boyfriend who was driving a second jet ski.

Witnesses say she had slowed down because someone had fallen off a tube and his jet ski struck her jet ski from behind.

It happened just before three this afternoon on the the north end of the lake.

Police say the 17 year old male dove in to try to save her...but her injuries were severe.