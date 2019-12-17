17-year-old accused of bringing gun to Carman-Ainsworth has long criminal history

(12/17/2019) - Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton attended Friday night's game at Carman Ainsworth High School.

He applauded the Flint Township Police Department for their quick efforts to get everything under control.

"What it looked like was a stampede almost, just a wave of students coming down from the bleachers, like a human avalanche," David Leyton explained.

Chaos erupted at halftime of the Carman Ainsworth - Grand Blanc varsity boys basketball game.

The CA gym was packed with close to 1,500 people Friday night, but Flint Township Police had their eyes on one 17-year-old.

"The police had some information that there might be some retaliation for some earlier incident, potentially involving a couple of rival gangs," Leyton said.

He couldn't tell ABC12 exactly what that 'incident' was; but he does believe the shooting at the same location in June 2019 might be connected.

The Prosecutor said the police department's intel helped them be prepared.

"The police had their eyes on the student section; and, they had focused in on one fellow who was wearing a white hoodie," Leyton explained. "One of the officers thought that she saw the outline of a gun in the pocket of the hoodie, so she was watching him. And, he was making some kind of suspicious movements."

When the buzzer went off signaling halftime, Leyton said police went to question the man, who is now believed to be 17-year-old Elijah Avery.

Leyton said he took off.

"And then out in the hallway, I'm told that they were able to catch up with the person -- thanks to the help of the head basketball coach of Carman Ainsworth, Jay Witham, who grabbed the kid and then the police took over," Leyton said.

Police found the gun in the janitor's trash can.

Avery was charged with carrying a concealed weapon that was stolen, felony firearm and resisting arrest.

"He's from Flint. My understanding is he's in some type of a alternative school, not a high school," Leyton added.

Avery has been known to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office since he was 15-year-old.

Court records show at that age he was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon that was stolen. As a juvenile, he was sentenced to probation.

But just two years later in November 2019, he was back in court and also charged with carrying a concealed weapon that was stolen and resisting arrest.

"I don't know what to do with him as I sit here this morning; and, it's something that's keeping me up at night," Leyton said.

He explained that there was an agreement in place if Avery successfully completed his sentence, the case would be dismissed.

"And, we're going to ask the court to rescind that now because while that case was still pending, he went and allegedly did this," he explained.

Avery returned to court Tuesday morning where was was charged with 4 felonies, including, once again, carrying a concealed weapon that was stolen, felony firearm and resisting arrest.

"You know, it all starts in the home," Leyton said. "Kids have to be disciplined in the home when they're growing up. They have to learn the right values. And sometimes, for whatever reason, that isn't happening and it leads to bad incidents. It's a very complex problem. A lot of people want to say oh you know, lock him up or he should've known better. It's much more complicated than that."

Leyton said moving forward he spoke with Carman Ainsworth's Superintendent about security changes to keep everyone safe.

"It's something you really don't want to have to acknowledge that you've got a problem. But if we're going to continue to have sporting events, where there's lots of people packed into the gym, we're going to have to take the necessary precautions," he explained.

The Superintendent has already issued a new rule that fans can no longer bring in bags or purses. They will also be required to pass through a metal detector before entering the gym.

