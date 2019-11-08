17-year-old charged with robbing rural Lapeer County library at gunpoint

(11/7/2019) - A 17-year-old is charged with robbing the Lapeer District Library branch in rural Hadley on Thursday, making off with an undisclosed amount of cash he planned to spend on a gift.

Richard Bohn of Metamora walked into the library around 2:20 p.m. wearing sunglasses and a camouflage mesh over his face. He pointed a revolver at the 34-year-old female librarian and demanded cash, police say.

After she handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, Bohn ran out the back door. The librarian was not injured and nobody else was in the library at the time, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office.

A witness saw Bohn get on a bicycle and ride north on Hadley Road from the library. The witness saw him turn into a subdivision and then lost track of him.

A Michigan State Police K-9 team tracked Bohn into the neighborhood, finding the bicycle, clothing, weapon and stolen cash stashed in a nearby wooded area about a half mile from the library.

Police traced the gun's registration to a residence in the neighborhood and established a perimeter outside, but nobody was home, the sheriff's office says. However, police made contact with Bohn's parent by phone and they agreed to come home from work.

The parent got in touch with Bohn by phone and encouraged him to surrender to police around 4:15 p.m. He was arrested and taken to the Lapeer County Jail on Thursday evening.

Investigators say Bohn planned to use the stolen cash to buy a gift.

Bohn was arraigned Friday in Lapeer County District Court on charges of armed robbery and using a firearm while committing a felony. He remained in jail Friday evening with no bond offered.