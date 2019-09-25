17-year-old charged with triple murder in Flint; 2 others face related charges

(9/25/2019) - Three people were arraigned Wednesday on charges related to a weekend triple homicide in Flint.

Three people were shot to death at a residence in the 1500 block of Illinois Avenue just before 7 p.m. Friday.

In court Wednesday, 17-year-old Quatrail Terell Smith was formally charged with three counts of first-degree murder and six felony firearms charges. Investigators believe he pulled the trigger during the incident.

Jovana Christina King, 28, and Shiron Shirley Hamlet, 18, face drug and weapons charges related to the case.

Investigators haven't said what led up to the shooting or what the motive may have been.