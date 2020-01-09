18-year-old charged with shooting at house near Flushing Middle School

(1/9/2020) - An 18-year-old man from Montrose Township is facing seven charges after he allegedly shot at a house during a home invasion near Flushing Middle School earlier this week.

He is charged with first-degree home invasion, discharging a firearm at a building, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of carrying a firearm while committing a felony and two counts of resisting or obstructing police.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. Tuesday on Meadowbrook Lane in a neighborhood across from Flushing Middle School.

Police found the suspect leaving a garage when they arrived and he was arrested after resisting officers' attempts to handcuff him, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Investigators say the suspect shot at the house and a vehicle in the driveway before police arrived.

“Without going into too much detail, this was an isolated incident and police indicate the defendant does have a past connection to this particular home although no connection with the current homeowners,” Leyton said.

The suspect is not being identified because he hadn't been arraigned by Thursday afternoon.