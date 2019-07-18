18-year-old dies in surgery after shooting on Holbrook Avenue

(7/18/2019) - An 18-year-old man died in surgery overnight after being shot in the chest on Holbrook Avenue in Flint late Wednesday.

The Flint Police Department responded to reports of shots fired around 11:35 p.m. in the 200 block of Holbrook Avenue. They found the teen with a gunshot wound to his chest.

An ambulance rushed him to Hurley Medical Center, where he died on the operating table.

Police did not release any suspect information in the case. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Flint police at 810-237-6905 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.