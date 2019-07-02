18-year-old hit and killed while riding his bicycle

(7/2/2019) - An 18-year-old from Clare died Monday after he got hit by a car on his bicycle.

Jonas Troyer was riding his bike north on Clare Avenue near Dover Road in Clare County's Grant Township around 6:05 p.m. when a 36-year-old woman hit him with a Chevrolet Cobalt.

An ambulance treated Troyer on the scene before a medical helicopter airlifted him to MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland, where he died later Monday.

The woman driving the Cobalt was not injured. She had children age 12, 8 and 6 in the car with her, but only one sustained minor injuries.

The Clare County Sheriff's Department was still investigating what caused the crash on Tuesday.