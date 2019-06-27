18-year-old shot dead inside kitchen of Flint residence

(6/27/2019) - An 18-year-old Flint man died early Thursday after he was shot to death in the kitchen of a residence on Milliken Court.

The Flint Police Department responded to the shooting around 3:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of Milliken Court, which is located in the Ridgecrest Village Townhouses south of Carpenter Road.

Officers found the 18-year-old, whose name was not released, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest in the kitchen of a residence.

Investigators did not release any information about possible suspects. Anyone with information on the death is asked to call Flint police at 810-237-6916 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.