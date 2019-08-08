19 women make and donate 115 quilts to Catholic Charities

Hundred of quilts, thousands of stitches.

They're obviously beautiful but beyond that, they're making a difference in the Flint community.

"I believe in serving the community and I think we all have a way we can do that," said Nancy Kramer.

For Kramer, it's quilting. The women of St John & Blessed Sacrament Parish in Davison have become known as the quilt ladies.

The women work year round spending weeks on quilts to be donated to local charities.

There are 115 quilts in all being donated to Catholic Charities in Flint.

"This is what gives us a jump start going into fall and winter," said Vicky Schultz, CEO of Catholic Charities in Flint. "It's greatly appreciated by the families we serve, the individuals, and the staff."

40 of the donations are special. They're not just quilts, but packs for children in Foster Care.

"A lot of times they leave home with nothing. So for a child to come into care at Catholic Charities and to receive their own blanket and pillow it gives them a sense of ownership, it's theirs," said Director of child welfare, Deborah Pattway

While it may seem like a small gesture, to these children, a blanket can mean the world.

"To take them into care and give them the sense of love and security that they've left, the blankets help with that," said Pattway.

Despite the hours of hard work everyday, Kramer and the other 18 Quilting ladies say they're not done helping their community.

The women are always accepting donations and will be holding an open house on Wednesday, September 18th, from 9am to noon at St. John Family Center in Davison.

There will be quilts on display and for sale.