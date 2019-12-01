19-year-old Flint designer is back with another fashion show; hopes to raise awareness against bullying

(12/01/19) - 19-year-old student Marion Boone, Jr. is back with his second fashion show.

The Run It Up Attire creator said this show's theme is Ice Me Out during an interview on ABC12 News Sunday Morning.

The show will feature Flint designers and models.

It's happening December 7 at the Empire Event Center located at 4905 Clio Road.

Boone is also hoping to raise awareness against bullying through the show.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

Contact 810-336-6654 for more information.