19-year-old Oakley man facing 4 charges related to child pornography

(12/13/2019) - An Oakley man is facing four charges after police say he was sharing child pornography online.

Police arrested 19-year-old Dalton Shy Otto and he was arraigned Wednesday on the following charges:

-- One count of child sexually abusive activity.

-- One count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

-- Two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Otto was arrested after the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit found he was sharing child pornography online.

Police seized digital evidence from his home and forensic examiners allegedly found the illegal materials.