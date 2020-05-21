19-year-old clinging to a tree rescued after pickup truck stalled in floodwaters

(5/21/2020) - A 19-year-old survived a harrowing ordeal after his pickup truck stalled in floodwaters and he was swept downstream while walking to safety.

The Saginaw Township Fire Department rescued the man clinging to a tree in the swift current just after 6 a.m. Thursday.

Saginaw Township say the 19-year-old drove across the Center Road bridge over the flooded Tittabawassee River before his truck stalled just south of Michigan Avenue.

The man walked away from the stranded truck toward a vacant store on the southwest corner of Center Road and Michigan Avenue, according to the Saginaw Township Police Department.

However, a witness reported seeing the man get swept underwater downstream.

The Saginaw Township Fire Department launched its inflatable rescue boat and began searching for the 19-year-old. They found him holding onto a tree downstream from the truck.

Firefighters rescued the man and brought him to dry ground, where he was treated for cuts and scratches from being swept through the water and into debris. He was treated and released at the scene.

Police and firefighters again warned motorists to avoid driving through standing water or around barricades.