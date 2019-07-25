19-year-old faces life sentence, accused of selling drugs used in deadly overdose

(7/25/2019) - A 19-year-old Saginaw man faces up to life in prison for allegedly supplying illegal drugs to a Bay County man, who later died after overdosing.

Tomas Garcia is accused of selling heroin laced with fentanyl to 29-year-old Kamron Mast on Dec. 19, 2018. Mast used the drugs at his home in Bay County's Frankenlust Township.

During the investigation into Mast's death, the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team and Michigan State Police seized three pistols -- two of which were stolen -- 10.5 grams of heroin and $5,000 in cash.

Garcia is charged with delivery of a controlled substance causing death and four counts of possession with intent to deliver less than 50 grams of heroin. The delivery causing death charge carries a possible sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole.

He also faces three firearms charges.

A Saginaw County judge denied bond for Tomas Garcia, so he remains in jail while awaiting a preliminary hearing in court on Aug. 5.