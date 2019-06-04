19-year-old motorcyclist dies after pickup truck turns into his path, police say

(6/4/2019) - A 19-year-old motorcyclist died after a pickup truck turned into his path on Dort Highway on Friday afternoon, according to police.

Joseph Alan Brevard was riding south of Dort Highway when a pickup truck turning off Delaware Avenue drove into his path around 3:35 p.m., the Flint Police Department reported.

Brevard was taken to Hurley Medical Center, where he later died.

Investigators from the Flint Police Department say speeding, drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Flint police at 810-237-6899.