19-year-old shot in Flint, listed in critical condition

(4/29/2020) - A 19-year-old was listed in critical condition after a shooting in Flint on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim showed up at Hurley Medical Center in a private vehicle around 3:15 p.m. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and hospitalized, according to the Flint Police Department.

Investigators believe the shooting took place near the intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and Mackin Street.

Police did not release any information about a possible suspect. Anyone with information on the shooting should call investigators at 248-514-7349 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.