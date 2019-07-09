1930s ceiling uncovered during Bay County Building renovations

(07/09/19) - The next time you visit the Bay County Building in Bay City you may notices some changes.

Three offices are trading places inside the structure built in the 1930s.

Before renovations started in May the Treasurer's Office was on the first floor, the Department of Veterans Affairs was on the second floor, and the Equalization Department was on the sixth floor.

When the project is complete the offices will be on the sixth, first and second floors, respectively.

The moves are being done to address the need for more space for Veterans Affairs, as well as privacy in the Treasurer's Office. Veterans Affairs also had grant money that had to be used by the end of September.

"It's slightly bigger, just mostly a better layout. A way for us to secure the space and use it in a different way," explained Bay County Treasurer Shawna Walraven.

Walraven tells us some people who come to her office are facing tax foreclosure and there's no place for them to speak in private. "Really those are hard conversations to have in a crowded area. So this is really going to allow us to have a semi-private space," she said.

Walraven's office is taking an original piece from the first floor office up to the sixth floor.

"We're reusing our original counter from the treasurer's office. We've taken a lot of the woodwork and reused it in the room to really have that historical feel," Walraven said.

During renovations a hidden piece of history was revealed. Drop ceilings were removed and the original ceiling was discovered.

"It was very exciting when we found it. We knew it was there, we weren't sure how badly it had been damaged or why it had been covered up in the first place because it's so gorgeous. So we were very excited to see it," Walraven said.

The goal is to have all of the office relocated in a few weeks.

Most of the work is being done by Bay County workers, so they plan is to keep the entire project under $18,500.