2 Bay County residents dead after separate crashes

(12/4/2019) - Bay County police are investigating two deadly crashes that were reported Sunday and Tuesday.

Investigators say the body of 41-year-old Robert Cruz of Bay City was found in his car in a water filled ditch around 7:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Kaiser Road in Mt. Forest Township.

Police were responding to a report that there was flipped vehicle in the ditch. Investigators are not sure why Cruz's car left the roadway.

The second crash was reported Tuesday afternoon, when an SUV crashed on I-75 near North Union Road in Monitor Township.

Emergency responders found 69-year-old Michael Messer of Frankenlust Township unresponsive in his vehicle. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe Messer had a medical emergency before the crash.