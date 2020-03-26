2 Central Michigan University students diagnosed with coronavirus after spring break

(3/26/2020) - Two Central Michigan University students were diagnosed with coronavirus after out-of-state spring break trips.

One of the students returned to a residence hall on campus and the other went home, according to a message sent to the campus. The on-campus student has been placed in isolation and will return to their permanent residence on Friday.

CMU health officials are working to identify any staff and students who may have come in close contact with the infected student on campus. They also are deep cleaning areas where the student has visited recently.

The other student returned home to another city after their trip and has not been on campus recently.

CMU officials say these are the first two coronavirus cases directly tied to the university. University officials offered the following tips for the campus:

-- Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer if soap and water is unavailable.

-- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

-- Avoid close contact with people who are sick and put distance between yourself and other people.

-- Stay away from campus if you are sick.