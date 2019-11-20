2 additional teens charged after Aug. 2 gun store heist

(11/20/19) - More than three months after dozens of guns were stolen from a Saginaw Township store two additional teenagers have been formally charged for their role in the heist.

The two young men, who were 16-years-old when the break-in took place at Showtime Guns and Ammo in Saginaw Township, faced a judge for the first time Wednesday afternoon.

Michigan State Police investigators believe the two younger teens worked with Remy Delgado, 17, Travontis Miller, 17, and Preston O'Leary, now 18, to illegally enter the store and then steal 49 guns.

Delgado, Miller, and O'Leary are charged as adults, while the two younger teenagers are going through the juvenile court system.

Delgado, Miller and O'Leary were 17-years-old when the heist took place on Aug. 2.

They all face the same 15 charges, but their cases will proceed separately in the adult and juvenile court systems.

Hon. Barbara L. Meter with the Family Division of the Circuit Court set bond at $10,000 cash/surety or 10 percent for each teen.

"These offenses were so grave and so serious that a personal recognizance bond from this court will not be allowed," said Judge Meter.

Court officials report both teens were able to bond out and avoid staying the night at the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center.

Judge Meter ordered that a probation officer be assigned to them, and they have several court ordered rules to follow while in the custody of their parents.

We are not allowed to identify the teens, but we can tell you one is a junior at Heritage High School and the other is a senior at the school.

We've checked with the Saginaw Township Community Schools about their status, but have not heard back.

Ultimately the teens chose to waive Wednesday's preliminary hearing, but not before the prosecution shared they are cooperating.

They've already testified in one court hearing, and were supposed to testify at Delgado, Miller and O'Leary's preliminary exam before it was waived.

"Were two of the five witnesses the People planned to call at those hearings. I believe, based on my review of the file, that I'm assuming for those prosecutors they would have been key witnesses," said Daniel Starka, an assistant prosecutor in Saginaw County.

The two teens are scheduled to appear in juvenile court again on Dec. 17.

Delgado, Miller and O'Leary and the two younger teens are charged with breaking into the gun store and stealing the weapons.

However, a total of eight people have now been charged in connection to the heist.

Juan Martinez Junior, 25, is scheduled to appear in Saginaw County District Court Thursday afternoon for a competency hearing.

He faces eight charges for crimes after the heist. Martinez is in custody at the Saginaw County Jail.

David Villegas, 19, is free on bond. He faces five gun charges for crimes after the break-in and theft.

Villegas' hearing earlier this month was adjourned and has not been rescheduled yet.

Finally, Leonard Dunbar, 57, has been charged with two gun charges for crimes after the break-in.

Dunbar, Miller's grandfather, is free on bond. He is scheduled to go to trial with Delgado, Miller and O'Leary on Jan. 28, 2020.

State Police report six of the stolen guns have been recovered, while 43 are unaccounted for at this time.