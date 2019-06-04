2 adults, 2 children hit by car during late evening walk near Lapeer

(6/4/2019) - Two adults and two children got hit by a car near Lapeer late Monday, leaving one adult and one child with life-threatening injuries.

Three adults were walking with a double stroller on Peppermill Road near Imlay City Road in Lapeer Township around 9:55 p.m. They had been on the walk for nearly an hour and a half at the time.

Police say they were walking north across a two-lane bridge in the northbound lane of Peppermill Road when a 22-year-old driving a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier hit them from behind.

The bridge does not have shoulders for pedestrians, so they were in the travel lane. Investigators say the adults were wearing dark clothing and the bridge does not have streetlights, so they were difficult to see after dusk.

A 24-year-old man from Flint and a 27-year-old woman from Caro both were pushing the stroller. The man was admitted to the intensive care unit at McLaren Lapeer Region hospital while the woman was treated and released.

A 3-year-old in the stroller was taken to the pediatric intensive care unit at Hurley Children's Hospital for treatment of serious life-threatening injuries. A 4-year-old in the stroller was treated and released at McLaren Lapeer Region.

A 26-year-old woman from Lapeer, who is the children's mother, jumped out of the way before the group got hit. She was not injured.

The North Branch woman driving the Cavalier also was not injured.

The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office said the driver was not distracted, speeding or intoxicated when the crash happened. They say the lack of lighting, sidewalks and pedestrians wearing dark clothing caused it.