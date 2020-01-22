2 apartments in Owosso house heavily damaged by fire late Tuesday

(1/22/2020) - Everyone safely escaped two apartment units after a house in Owosso caught fire late Tuesday.

Flames were shooting out of the roof when fire crews got to the house in the 500 block of North Saginaw Street.

Firefighters from Owosso, Owosso Township and Corunna-Caledonia spent about three hours extinguishing the fire. Both apartment units in the house sustained significant smoke and water damage.

Investigators were still working to determine what caused the fire on Wednesday.