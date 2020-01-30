2 arrested after United Financial Credit Union robbery in Bridgeport

(1/30/2020) - Police arrested two people accused of robbing the United Financial Credit Union branch in Bridgeport on Wednesday.

One of the suspects walked into the bank at 5658 Dixie Highway around 2:15 p.m. and passed a note to a teller demanding money, police say.

The suspect, who police described as a male disguised as a woman, didn't mention or display any weapons.

The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money before the suspect walked back outside the bank and got in the passenger side of a silver Chevrolet Cavalier. Police believe another person was driving the car.

Police arrested two people on Thursday. They are expected to face a judge on Friday for arraignment on criminal charges related to the robbery.