2 charges dropped, 2 more added against chiropractor Charles Jackson

(1/14/2020) - Accusers may have to wait a month before a Grand Blanc Township chiropractor accused of sexually assaulting his patients could stand trial.

Charles Jackson, 67, is due back in court next month.

Prosecutors dropped two charges against Jackson on Monday and then added two more after another accuser came forward.

Jackson is facing a total of 28 felony charges, ranging from criminal sexual conduct to kidnapping. He is in the midst of a preliminary hearing, after which a judge will decide whether to send the case to trial.

Female patients from Jackson's former practice on Hill Road in Grand Blanc Township testified in October and December 2019 about uncomfortable comments and inappropriate touching from the doctor.

One woman testified that Jackson kissed her after inappropriate touching.

The judge has not ruled on whether the case will be sent to trial.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has suspended Jackson's license and his practice has been shut down.