2 children critical, 2 others hurt in Michigan train-truck crash

(12/19/2019) - Michigan State Police say two children are critically injured and two other people also are hurt after a freight train struck a pickup truck in southwestern Michigan.

Police say an adult was driving the truck with three child passengers when the crash occurred about 7:20 a.m. Thursday in Monroe Township, about 35 miles south of Detroit.

The truck was struck by a CSX train while crossing the tracks on a private drive.

Two children are in critical condition. Police say the other child is in serious but stable condition while the driver also is stable. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

