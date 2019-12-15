2 dead, 2 hospitalized in fiery Gladwin County crash

(12/15/19) - Two people are dead and two others are injured in a fiery crash in Gladwin County.

The Gladwin County sheriff says the single van accident happened around midnight Friday.

The van was traveling on East Knox Road, but it did not stop at the intersection of Wieman Road.

The driver hit a ditch then a tree in the backyard of someone else's home.

The homeowner rushed to help rescue the two children. The children were saved and rushed to the hospital.

The driver, a 41 year old man, and a front seat passenger, a 33 year old woman, were pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies say both are from the Beaverton area.

We don't know what condition the children are in.

Police say the driver was speeding, and that is a contributing factor to the accident.

No other details were immediately available, including the identity of those involved.