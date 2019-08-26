2 dead after being struck by vehicle in suburban Detroit

(8/26/19) - Authorities say two pedestrians have died after being struck by a vehicle in suburban Detroit.

Farmington Hills police say witnesses reported that the pedestrians were attempting to cross a road when they were hit around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Additional details including the names of those involved weren't immediately released. The crash is under investigation.

