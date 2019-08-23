2 dead after hit-and-run crash; driver later arrested

(8/23/2019) - Two people are dead and a third was listed in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Genesee Township early Friday.

The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Branch and Carpenter roads. The Genesee Township Police Department says only one vehicle was involved and the driver ran away after the crash.

Of the five people in the vehicle, two died, one was listed in critical condition, one was listed in stable condition and the driver was not seriously hurt before fleeing the scene.

Investigators received tips on the driver overnight and arrested a man in Flint. Police were not releasing be man's identity because he had not been arraigned Friday morning.

The circumstances that led to the crash remained under investigation. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Genesee Township Police Department.